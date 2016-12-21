Mandeville council rejects $184,102 City Hall renovation contract

For the second time in less than two years, the Mandeville City Council has torpedoed Mayor Donald Villere's effort to hire an architect to design a renovation and expansion of City Hall. The council voted 2-3 Thursday night for a resolution that would have let Villere sign a $184,102 contract with Kieran Weldon to begin modernizing the 41-year-old building.

