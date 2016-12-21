LSMSA students participate in swing dance master class
Audra Allen, seated on stool, director of dance, leads 17 students in a swing dance master class on Nov. 17 at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit and run hwy 59
|Dec 15
|Kitkat
|7
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
|Joe Kane (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Long lost friend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC