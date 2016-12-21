LPO concert highlights North Shore mu...

LPO concert highlights North Shore musical talent

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: NOLA.com

North Shore talent was in abundance at the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra presentation of Baroque Christmas in Covington on Friday, Dec. 18 at the First Baptist Church of Covington. Camille Saint-Saens' Christmas Oratorio and selections from George Frederic Handel's Messiah, including the famous Hallelujah chorus were presented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec 25 Adam 2
Hit and run hwy 59 Dec 15 Kitkat 7
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at January 01 at 9:09AM CST

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC