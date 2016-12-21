Former Peter Galvan lieutenants plead...

Former Peter Galvan lieutenants plead no contest to theft charge

Monday Dec 5

Two former St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office employees pleaded no contest to misdemeanor principal to theft Monday in connection with the scandal that sent former Coroner Peter Galvan to federal prison. State Judge Raymond Childress sentenced Kim Kelly of Mandeville and Mark Lombard of Pearl River each to six months of unsupervised probation and a $250 fine, plus court costs.

