Ethics case against Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere revived
Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere of Mandeville speaks during the mayoral forum hosted by the Professional Women of St. Tammany at the Tchefuncta Country Club in Covington in September of 2016. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed a decision by the state's Ethics Adjudicatory Board that had essentially dismissed ethics charges against Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere stemming from his razor-thin victory in the 2010 mayoral campaign.
