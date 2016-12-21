'Billion Dollar Buyer' featuring Covington entrepreneurs airs tonight

Business guru Tilman Fertitta , Covington entrepreneur Caitlin Picou and brand manager Brittany Tillman on an episode of the CNBC Network's reality series, "Billion Dollar Buyer." A year ago, there's no way Covington resident and entrepreneur Caitlin Picou could have imagined that she'd spend the Christmas season preparing for a new baby and talking to media about her appearance on a nationally-broadcast TV program.

