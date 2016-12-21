800 households participate in St. Tammany waste collection day

Volunteers collect TV's, computers and other e-waste during St. Tammany Parish's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the parish government complex north of Mandeville on Nov. 12, 2016. More than 800 households participated in last month's Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day in St. Tammany Parish , dropping off a combined total of 133,450 pounds of paints and chemicals, batteries and e-waste at the parish government complex north of Mandeville.

