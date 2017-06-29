Western Kentucky businesses bracing for eclipse trafficMonday, June...
With the Hopkinsville area listed among the Top 10 viewing sites, the Transportation Cabinet is preparing for a massive influx of visitors. "With NASA predicting between 100,000 and 500,000 visitors to the region for the eclipse, we're urging businesses to think through some of the supply challenges that may be created by heavy traffic and several days of high demand for food, fuel and grocery supplies," said Mike McGregor, District 1 Chief Engineer.
