U2 'so grateful' Steve Scalise and others survived shooting

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Washington Examiner

Bono of U2, performing here at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9 in Manchester, Tenn, offered encouragement to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a video shared to the wounded congressman's account Tuesday. "You been through some troubling days with the shooting in Alexandria," U2 front man Bono said in a video shared to Scalise's Twitter account Tuesday.

