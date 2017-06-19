Oysterhead Reunites At Bonnaroo 2006

Friday Jun 16 Read more: JamBase

Today marks the anniversary of what currently stands as Oysterhead 's final performance. Oysterhead came together five years after their first and only tour to play a set at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee on June 16, 2006.

Read more at JamBase.

