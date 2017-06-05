Music 40 mins ago 1:50 p.m.After big attendance drop, Bonnaroo at a crossroads

Festival goers wait to come into the festival grounds the first day at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. For 14 years, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival proved to be an unstoppable, trend-setting annual event, drawing about 75,000 fans annually to rural Coffee County and sparking a festival revolution that has spawned competing events in virtually every corner of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.