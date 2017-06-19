Lorde's 'Melodrama' Is Here: Listen

Lorde's 'Melodrama' Is Here: Listen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Billboard

Lorde performs onstage at What Stage during Day 4 of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Manchester, Tenn. Almost four years after releasing debut album Pure Heroine , Lorde has risen with her followup album Melodrama , and it's no sophomore slump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck with Who Shot me sign Sun backagain 1
Tullahoma Boarding Schools in 1960's and 1970's (Jun '11) Sat donallenjones 106
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
lacey tucker ?? (Nov '11) Jun 16 Watching 5
Jody sevier Jun 14 Buck 1
Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07) Jun 10 Tennille 231
News Man caught with more than 1,000 fake drugs at B... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC