Lorde's 'Melodrama' Is Here: Listen
Lorde performs onstage at What Stage during Day 4 of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 11, 2017 in Manchester, Tenn. Almost four years after releasing debut album Pure Heroine , Lorde has risen with her followup album Melodrama , and it's no sophomore slump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck with Who Shot me sign
|Sun
|backagain
|1
|Tullahoma Boarding Schools in 1960's and 1970's (Jun '11)
|Sat
|donallenjones
|106
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|lacey tucker ?? (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|Watching
|5
|Jody sevier
|Jun 14
|Buck
|1
|Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07)
|Jun 10
|Tennille
|231
|Man caught with more than 1,000 fake drugs at B...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC