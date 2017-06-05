It's Bonnaroo Time, Hippies
The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee - just outside Nashville - turns 15 this year. This is also the year that U2's The Joshua Tree album turns 30, so the mega-famous Irish rockers will play their first-ever U.S. festival show as the Sunday night headliner for Bonnaroo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|viam (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Someci
|8
|The girl at the ut office
|Jun 4
|Bill
|4
|Fit 10 fitness stay away
|Jun 3
|Jimmy Crownover
|2
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 2
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Cannon County who's running for Sheriff 2018?
|May 30
|CannonVoter
|1
|who is eric shelley? (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Helping the ladie...
|3
|cortney clark (Jan '15)
|May 25
|07102013abc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC