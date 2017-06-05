It's Bonnaroo Time, Hippies

The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee - just outside Nashville - turns 15 this year. This is also the year that U2's The Joshua Tree album turns 30, so the mega-famous Irish rockers will play their first-ever U.S. festival show as the Sunday night headliner for Bonnaroo.

