'I'm doing God's work': Man busted selling fake drugs at Bonnaroo 0:0
A New York man busted for selling fake drugs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival told authorities he "was doing God's work." David E. Brady, of Albany, was allegedly found to have more than 1,000 counterfeit narcotics on him Wednesday at the music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, according to the Tennessean .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|viam (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Someci
|8
|The girl at the ut office
|Jun 4
|Bill
|4
|Fit 10 fitness stay away
|Jun 3
|Jimmy Crownover
|2
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 2
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Cannon County who's running for Sheriff 2018?
|May 30
|CannonVoter
|1
|who is eric shelley? (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Helping the ladie...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC