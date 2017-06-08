'I'm doing God's work': Man busted se...

'I'm doing God's work': Man busted selling fake drugs at Bonnaroo 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

A New York man busted for selling fake drugs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival told authorities he "was doing God's work." David E. Brady, of Albany, was allegedly found to have more than 1,000 counterfeit narcotics on him Wednesday at the music festival in Manchester, Tennessee, according to the Tennessean .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) 23 hr lawyers gone wild 3
viam (Apr '12) Wed Someci 8
The girl at the ut office Jun 4 Bill 4
Fit 10 fitness stay away Jun 3 Jimmy Crownover 2
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 2 Educated Calvinist 836
Cannon County who's running for Sheriff 2018? May 30 CannonVoter 1
who is eric shelley? (Jan '13) May 29 Helping the ladie... 3
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,631,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC