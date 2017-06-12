Crime 45 mins ago 2:38 p.m.Busted at ...

Crime 45 mins ago 2:38 p.m.Busted at Bonnaroo: More than 300 arrested, cited at 4-day festival

Law enforcement overseeing the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival said they arrested and cited more than 300 people during this year's festival - a slight rise in numbers from the previous year. Coffee County Sheriff Department spokesman Lucky Knott said authorities wrote 295 citations and arrested 42 people during the four-day music festival held June 8-11 in Manchester, Tenn.

