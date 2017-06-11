Chance the Rapper covers Outkast, Sno...

Chance the Rapper covers Outkast, Snoop at Bonnaroo festival

Rap music has made it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , but you really know the genre is a solid staple of the American songbook when new rappers like Chance the Rapper start doing covers of your favorites. Chance used the stage at the annual Bonnaroo music festival this weekend to pay tribute to Outkast with his own version of 2003's hit song "Hey Ya!" But before that, Chance took the Manchester, Tennessee, audience even further back with his own rendition of the Dr. Dre and Snoop song "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang" from 1992.

