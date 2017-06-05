Cage the Elephant to Release 'Unpeeled' Live Album for Summer
On the heels of their recent unplugged tour , Grammy-winning band Cage the Elephant will release an acoustic album titled Unpeeled this summer via RCA Records. The album was recorded during a series of acoustic shows in cities like Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Knoxville and Nashville.
