Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. fe...

Bono-roo: U2 make their first U.S. festival appearance

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WRAL.com

The Irish rockers performed a two-hour set on Friday night at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, as part of their world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Grammy-winning "The Joshua Tree" album. They played the full album, as well as some of their other hits, including "New Year's Day" and "Beautiful Day," to tens of thousands of music fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07) Jun 10 Tennille 231
News Man caught with more than 1,000 fake drugs at B... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 1
Fit 10 fitness stay away Jun 9 Madmike 3
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Jun 9 Curiouslywonder 2
News Paul McCartney working with Kanye West? (Aug '14) Jun 8 lawyers gone wild 3
viam (Apr '12) Jun 7 Someci 8
The girl at the ut office Jun 4 Bill 4
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC