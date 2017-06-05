Bonnaroo: 2017 livestream lineup & schedule

The 2017 edition of Bonnaroo gets underway Thursday in Manchester, TN and if you aren't going to be there you can still watch many of the performances via the festival's livestream, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lorde, Flume, Tegan & Sara, Margo Price, BADBADNOTGOOD, The Front Bottoms, Kevin Morby, FLatbush Zombies , and lots more. Livestreaming, via Red Bull TV, starts Thursday, June 8 at 7 PM CDT and continues all weekend long across three channels and you'll be able to watch it below.

