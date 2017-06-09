97x at Bonnaroo: Day 1
We're here!!! We hit the road at 5:15am yesterday to make the drive to Manchester Tennessee and arrived around 3:30pm. First order of business of course was to crack a Bud Light with my #festiebestie and make an EPIC campsite.
