2 officers injured after shooting at Middle Tennessee courthouse
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at around 3:00 p.m. at a government building in Manchester, Tennessee. Deputies told WKRN the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is reportedly down.
