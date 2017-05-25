Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rap...

Chance The Rapper performs onstage at Silent Disco during Day 4 of the 2016 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. The Red Hot Chili Peppers , Chance the Rapper , The Killers , Gorillaz , Martin Garrix and The XX are among the big names lined up for the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

