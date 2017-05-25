Martina McBride Joins the Bonnaroo Lineup as Part of Ed Helmsa Bluegrass SuperJam

There will be plenty of pickin' and grinnin' at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival as actor/comedian/banjo virtuoso Ed Helms hosts the annual Bluegrass SuperJam on June 11. This year's lineup will be backed by the Grammy-winning Bryan Sutton Band and will include performances from Martina McBride, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Greensky Bluegrass, Mandolin Orange, River Whyless, Gaby Moreno, Baskery and Lillie Mae. Additional guests-both announced and unannounced-are expected to join the fun.

