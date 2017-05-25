Martina McBride Joins the Bonnaroo Lineup as Part of Ed Helmsa Bluegrass SuperJam
There will be plenty of pickin' and grinnin' at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival as actor/comedian/banjo virtuoso Ed Helms hosts the annual Bluegrass SuperJam on June 11. This year's lineup will be backed by the Grammy-winning Bryan Sutton Band and will include performances from Martina McBride, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Greensky Bluegrass, Mandolin Orange, River Whyless, Gaby Moreno, Baskery and Lillie Mae. Additional guests-both announced and unannounced-are expected to join the fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The girl at the ut office
|Sun
|Bill
|4
|Fit 10 fitness stay away
|Jun 3
|Jimmy Crownover
|2
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 2
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Cannon County who's running for Sheriff 2018?
|May 30
|CannonVoter
|1
|who is eric shelley? (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Helping the ladie...
|3
|cortney clark (Jan '15)
|May 25
|07102013abc
|2
|Review: Prater's BBQ (Oct '13)
|May 22
|Wtf
|12
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC