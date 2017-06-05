In the Name of Les: U2a s The Edge to be honored with 2017 Les Paul Spirit Award
U2 guitarist The Edge will be honored with the second annual Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9 when the Irish rockers make their first-ever appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. The award is presented by the Les Paul Foundation to an artist who exemplifies the spirit of the late electric-guitar and audio pioneer through music, technology, engineering and innovation.
