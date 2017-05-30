Bonnaroo Announces 2017 SuperJam Themes & Lineups
The 2017 installment of Bonnaroo will be held on The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee June 8 - 11. One tradition of the event are the SuperJams it hosts and today organizers have revealed the lineups for this year's SuperJams. One of the SuperJams is dubbed "Preservation Hall Presents: The Soul Shakedown."
