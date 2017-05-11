Blossoms Collaborate With Chase and Status For 'This Moment'

Blossoms have collaborated with fellow UK chart-toppers Chase and Status for a brand-new track titled "This Moment," out now worldwide. Following their much-lauded performances at Coachella and a main support run with Two Door Cinema Club last month, Blossoms will be returning to North American shores in June with a handful of headlining tour dates plus appearances at The Governor's Ball in New York City and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

