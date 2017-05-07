7 bounty hunters gunned down wrong ma...

7 bounty hunters gunned down wrong man, police say

The chaotic episode unfolded just after midnight on April 23 when a group of seven bounty hunters swarmed a Nissan sedan in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Clarksville, Tennessee. None of the men in the sedan was wanted on outstanding charges.

