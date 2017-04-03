Pearl Jam, Tupac, Yes, Journey to be inducted into Rock Hall

Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes ... Federal immigration officials are deporting a California prostitute to Canada after she completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter for giving a fatal heroin shot to a Google executive she was... Federal immigration officials are deporting a California prostitute to Canada after she completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter for giving a fatal heroin shot to a Google executive she was entertaining aboard his yacht. An attorney for the U.S. Justice Department says the agency has "grave concerns" about a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.