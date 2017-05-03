Man wanted for kidnapping in Bedford ...

Man wanted for kidnapping in Bedford County Captured

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Billy S. Dykes, a Coffee County man wanted for kidnapping and other charges in Bedford County was arrested Wednesday, April 26, by Coffee County Deputies. Dykes, 32, allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and her children from Bedford Manor Apartments in Bedford County on April 3. He allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her that she was going to take him to Manchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jacqueline MOORE yates 17 hr Yep 3
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry 17 hr guest 3
looking for an old friend (Jan '16) Tue Cynthia 4
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Tue caliegirl 827
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Apr 26 Just saying 1
Laura Smith Apr 21 Just saying 4
Gail Campbell Apr 17 Shesbeautiful 5
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,463 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC