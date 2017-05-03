Man wanted for kidnapping in Bedford County Captured
Billy S. Dykes, a Coffee County man wanted for kidnapping and other charges in Bedford County was arrested Wednesday, April 26, by Coffee County Deputies. Dykes, 32, allegedly kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and her children from Bedford Manor Apartments in Bedford County on April 3. He allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her that she was going to take him to Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
