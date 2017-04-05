I-65 SB Near Seymour Reopens After Fatal Crash
The second crash occurred around 7 a.m. on southbound I-65 near the 48 mile marker, according to ISP. Police said it involved two tractor trailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of local Snitch
|20 hr
|Gossip girl
|4
|Veterans home targetted
|Apr 6
|Berry McCockinner
|4
|Who buys roots?
|Apr 5
|Mountain forager
|1
|Laura Smith
|Apr 4
|Mindblown
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|Brittany S
|Apr 3
|Ruth
|3
|Child around pedofiles
|Apr 3
|That One Girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC