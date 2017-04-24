How Music Festivals Are Going Green

How Music Festivals Are Going Green

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MTV

"I can't stop looking at the trash anywhere I go, and maybe that's why I don't go to live music events anymore: All I see is trash." Anna Borofsky is explaining why it's tough to focus at the few concerts she finds herself at when she isn't working.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help? Wed Just saying 1
Jacqueline MOORE yates Apr 24 SHE IS A POS 2
Laura Smith Apr 21 Just saying 4
Gail Campbell Apr 17 Shesbeautiful 5
Paul Massicotte MISSING FROM COFFEE COUNTY TN p... (Jul '11) Apr 13 Sadstory 84
Coffee County Murders Apr 13 Sadstory 2
Cliff Edwards Apr 13 KLS 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC