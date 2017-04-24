How Music Festivals Are Going Green
"I can't stop looking at the trash anywhere I go, and maybe that's why I don't go to live music events anymore: All I see is trash." Anna Borofsky is explaining why it's tough to focus at the few concerts she finds herself at when she isn't working.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tullahoma's DCS- Hurt or help?
|Wed
|Just saying
|1
|Jacqueline MOORE yates
|Apr 24
|SHE IS A POS
|2
|Laura Smith
|Apr 21
|Just saying
|4
|Gail Campbell
|Apr 17
|Shesbeautiful
|5
|Paul Massicotte MISSING FROM COFFEE COUNTY TN p... (Jul '11)
|Apr 13
|Sadstory
|84
|Coffee County Murders
|Apr 13
|Sadstory
|2
|Cliff Edwards
|Apr 13
|KLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC