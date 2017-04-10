Have you seen this man?

Sunday Apr 9

The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance locating Billy S. Dykes. Dykes is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and violation of order of protection.

