Have you seen this man?
The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance locating Billy S. Dykes. Dykes is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and violation of order of protection.
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I thought the Catholic church didn't want me.
|Tue
|AndAllofUs
|5
|Beware of local Snitch
|Apr 9
|Gossip girl
|4
|Veterans home targetted
|Apr 6
|Berry McCockinner
|4
|Who buys roots?
|Apr 5
|Mountain forager
|1
|Laura Smith
|Apr 4
|Mindblown
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|Brittany S
|Apr 3
|Ruth
|3
