Bonnaroo 2017 Road Trip Giveaway

Q100 and Delta Community Credit Union want to give you the chance to experience the music and wonder of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 8th through 11th in Manchester, Tennessee! Join us at Tin Lizzy's Perimeter Friday, May 12th from 5pm-7pm for your chance to win weekend passes, a campsite, and the experience of nonstop music from U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, and over 120 more artists!!! Get the keys to your own roadtrip with a new car loan at deltacommunitycu.com/carloans

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWQ-FM Atlanta.