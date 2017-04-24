Blossoms Announce Additional Headlining Summer Tour Dates

Hot on the heels of their first official headlining tour across North America, bonafied British rock stars Blossoms have announced new U.S. tour dates set to take place this summer. Kicking off June 1st in Boston, this new tour comes right as Tom, Charlie, Josh, Joe and Myles embark on a massive supporting slot, opening for Two Door Cinema Club, not to mention two stellar appearances at Coachella this month.

