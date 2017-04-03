"Rock On!" Tucker Beathard brings cou...

"Rock On!" Tucker Beathard brings country to rock festivals this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

By the time he wraps up his run on Brantley Gilbert 's The Devil Don't Sleep Tour next month, he'll be ready to set out on a summer full of festivals, some of which are the most coveted gigs in any genre of music. The "Rock On" hitmaker will kick off the season April 29 with a stop at California's Stagecoach Festival, but it's a June 11 appearance at Bonnaroo where he'll have a chance to win over lots of fans outside of the country mainstream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Veterans home targetted 21 hr Berry McCockinner 4
Who buys roots? Wed Mountain forager 1
Laura Smith Tue Mindblown 1
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Apr 4 divinenews 826
Beware of local Snitch Apr 4 Ricky Bobby 3
Brittany S Apr 3 Ruth 3
Child around pedofiles Apr 3 That One Girl 3
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Coffee County was issued at April 07 at 2:24PM CDT

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC