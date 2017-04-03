"Rock On!" Tucker Beathard brings country to rock festivals this summer
By the time he wraps up his run on Brantley Gilbert 's The Devil Don't Sleep Tour next month, he'll be ready to set out on a summer full of festivals, some of which are the most coveted gigs in any genre of music. The "Rock On" hitmaker will kick off the season April 29 with a stop at California's Stagecoach Festival, but it's a June 11 appearance at Bonnaroo where he'll have a chance to win over lots of fans outside of the country mainstream.
