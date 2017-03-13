Local Concert Business Amping Up, Keeping Memphis Promoters Busy
The concert business appears to be healthier in 2017, with more performers and artists on tour than in recent years and more of them are booking shows in Memphis. Charlie Wilson, who recently played FedExForum, is popular with Memphis crowds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woodbury Fire Chief to offer resignation after ... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Jagsdeath
|6
|moving to tullahoma (May '10)
|Mar 14
|anon
|24
|Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07)
|Mar 13
|sherryr
|230
|Leslie Rhiannon Lowry
|Mar 13
|Guest105
|2
|Blake Foster
|Mar 10
|ABC
|1
|President Trump to Visit and Rally in Nashville...
|Mar 9
|Annie
|1
|Tessa??? (Jul '12)
|Mar 8
|Cqli863
|11
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC