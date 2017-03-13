Local Concert Business Amping Up, Kee...

Local Concert Business Amping Up, Keeping Memphis Promoters Busy

The concert business appears to be healthier in 2017, with more performers and artists on tour than in recent years and more of them are booking shows in Memphis. Charlie Wilson, who recently played FedExForum, is popular with Memphis crowds.

