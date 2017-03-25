Khalid Masood: Met Police release new...

Khalid Masood: Met Police release new picture of London terror attacker

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

There were still two men arrested in Birmingham, aged 27 and 58, and a man and a woman aged 35 and 32 arrested in Manchester, who remained in police custody. In the attack, British-born Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into people on Westminster Bridge near the British parliament, before stabbing police Constable Keith Palmer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslims 13 hr JohnsonLN 7
Coffee County Murders Mar 22 SallieMae 1
News Woodbury Fire Chief to offer resignation after ... (Jun '14) Mar 14 Jagsdeath 6
moving to tullahoma (May '10) Mar 14 anon 24
Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07) Mar 13 sherryr 230
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry Mar 13 Guest105 2
Blake Foster Mar 10 ABC 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC