Khalid Masood: Met Police release new picture of London terror attacker
There were still two men arrested in Birmingham, aged 27 and 58, and a man and a woman aged 35 and 32 arrested in Manchester, who remained in police custody. In the attack, British-born Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into people on Westminster Bridge near the British parliament, before stabbing police Constable Keith Palmer.
