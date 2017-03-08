Flat Rock Playhouse to host Classic Nashville Roadshow
Featuring country classics by Dolly, Hank, Patsy, Tammy, George, Merle and more, Classic Nashville Roadshow will take audiences on a journey down memory lane to when country music was king. Remember when June fell for Johnny, and Loretta was just a coal miner's daughter? Well, Flat Rock Playhouse sure does, and the first Main Stage show of their 2017 season is reminiscent of just that.
