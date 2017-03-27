Bonnaroo Unveils New All-Night The Other Stage
The 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place June 8 - 11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Organizers have unveiled a new stage devoted to dance music and hip-hop making its debut at this year's fest.
