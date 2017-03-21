Bonnaroo to offer all-night stage for dance, hip-hop artists
In this June 10, 2016 file photo, a lighted archway leading onto the farm appears at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip hop artists.
