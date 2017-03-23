Bonnaroo to offer all-night stage for...

Bonnaroo to offer all-night stage for dance, hip-hop artists

Music fans will have more options to dance the night away at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is unveiling an all-night stage focusing on dance, electronic and hip-hop artists. The Other stage will run all night at this year's festival, scheduled June 8-11 in Manchester, Tennessee.

