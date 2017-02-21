One killed in Manchester motorcycle accident
Sunday afternoon around 12:30pm near AEDC on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway at the Exit 117 Interstate 24 overpass there was a 2-vehicle crash. Tennessee Highway Patrolman Larry Fraley's report shows that a 2002 Ford Mustang driven by 18 year-old Mary E McBee of Decherd, TN was traveling north when she allegedly failed to yield while turning onto the I-24 westbound exit ramp.
