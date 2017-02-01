Lizzo: She Sings, She Raps, She Flutes

Lizzo: She Sings, She Raps, She Flutes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBEZ-FM Chicago

Lizzo performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. Lizzo is the 28 year-old singer, rapper, flutist and recording artist you might know from her hit single " Good as Hell " or from her post-election performance on Samantha Bee's Full Frontal .  The multitalented artist talks about her early days in music, from being a band geek and starting girl groups in middle school to making I do think there's this double-edged sword in the industry where if I wear a leotard -- if I show my legs and I say I'm in love with myself -- I'm body-positive or feminist or free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14) Jan 23 JustUs 9
Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11) Jan 21 in my opinion 8
News 2 Cannon County deputies found guilty in fatal ... (Sep '13) Jan 21 WTF 16
Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07) Jan 19 current resident 225
Leslie Rhiannon Lowry Jan 19 josie wails 1
school (Sep '11) Jan 14 Emaline 10
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jan 13 Sluder 824
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. China
  4. Fort Hood
  5. North Korea
 

Manchester, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC