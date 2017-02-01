Lizzo: She Sings, She Raps, She Flutes
Lizzo performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. Lizzo is the 28 year-old singer, rapper, flutist and recording artist you might know from her hit single " Good as Hell " or from her post-election performance on Samantha Bee's Full Frontal . The multitalented artist talks about her early days in music, from being a band geek and starting girl groups in middle school to making I do think there's this double-edged sword in the industry where if I wear a leotard -- if I show my legs and I say I'm in love with myself -- I'm body-positive or feminist or free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|Jan 23
|JustUs
|9
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Jan 21
|in my opinion
|8
|2 Cannon County deputies found guilty in fatal ... (Sep '13)
|Jan 21
|WTF
|16
|Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07)
|Jan 19
|current resident
|225
|Leslie Rhiannon Lowry
|Jan 19
|josie wails
|1
|school (Sep '11)
|Jan 14
|Emaline
|10
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jan 13
|Sluder
|824
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC