Ivanka Trump visits Supreme Court
Quill girl'I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand' wrote Ivanka who also added'#ImportantLessons Her father could not find time before his inauguration, but Ivanka Trump paid a visit to the Supreme Court Wednesday. She was seated in a front row section reserved for guests of the justices, where she watched an hour long argument about the Federal Arbitration Act and state contract laws.
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking data-Lakewood Park-Beechgrove, TN (Feb '07)
|Feb 24
|Randy
|229
|Beware of local Snitch
|Feb 23
|The Real JC
|2
|tequila Miller
|Feb 22
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Premier Lawn Care (Dec '12)
|Feb 15
|Noreen Beasley
|6
|Jewell's Hwy 55 Auction (May '11)
|Feb 15
|Pissonyou
|35
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|Feb 14
|Mystery
|11
|Pictures to post on TVS school forum
|Feb 10
|Emaline
|1
