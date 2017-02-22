Ivanka Trump visits Supreme Court

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Quill girl'I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand' wrote Ivanka who also added'#ImportantLessons Her father could not find time before his inauguration, but Ivanka Trump paid a visit to the Supreme Court Wednesday. She was seated in a front row section reserved for guests of the justices, where she watched an hour long argument about the Federal Arbitration Act and state contract laws.

Manchester, TN

