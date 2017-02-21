FSSD board approves $6.9 million Franklin Elementary renovation
The Franklin Special School District Board of Education unanimously approved a bid of nearly $6.9 million for an extensive renovation to Franklin Elementary School during a specially called meeting Thursday. The construction bid was made by Manchester, Tenn., company Sain Construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware of local Snitch
|15 hr
|The Real JC
|2
|tequila Miller
|Wed
|kwitcherbitchn
|1
|Review: Premier Lawn Care (Dec '12)
|Feb 15
|Noreen Beasley
|6
|Jewell's Hwy 55 Auction (May '11)
|Feb 15
|Pissonyou
|35
|Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14)
|Feb 14
|Mystery
|11
|Pictures to post on TVS school forum
|Feb 10
|Emaline
|1
|Tullahoma Boarding Schools in 1960's and 1970's (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Emaline
|105
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC