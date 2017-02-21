FSSD board approves $6.9 million Fran...

FSSD board approves $6.9 million Franklin Elementary renovation

1 hr ago

The Franklin Special School District Board of Education unanimously approved a bid of nearly $6.9 million for an extensive renovation to Franklin Elementary School during a specially called meeting Thursday. The construction bid was made by Manchester, Tenn., company Sain Construction.

