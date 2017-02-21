Flat Rock Playhouse to Present Classic Nashville Roadshow This March

Remember when June fell for Johnny, and Loretta was just a coal miner's daughter? Well, Flat Rock Playhouse sure does, and the first Main Stage show of their 2017 season is reminiscent of just that. To kick off the new year, the Playhouse will host nationally renown Jason Petty and Katie Deal in Classic Nashville Roadshow, a country tribute spectacular that features a live Nashville band, an authentic set, vintage costumes, classic Opry-style comedy and real country music.

