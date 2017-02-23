CT considering changes to their electoral college
Looney held a press conference Wednesday before the General Assembly's Government Administration and Elections Commission held a public hearing on his and other bills calling for CT to go a National Popular Vote. Under The National Popular Vote Compact, multiple states would be joined under a pact that stipulates that the victor of the popular vote will receive all electoral college votes from those states bound by the agreement.
