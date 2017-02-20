Bonnaroo Announces 2017 Comedy Lineup
The 16th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee on June 8 - 11. Organizers have confirmed the lineup of performers appearing at the festival's Comedy Theatre. The A.V. Club revealed the Bonnaroo 2017 Comedy Lineup features Hannibal Buress, Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher, 2 Dope Queens , Kyle Kinane, Hari Kondabolu, Mike Lawrence, The Improvised Shakespeare Company, Sam Morril, Jo Firestone, Seaton Smith, Sabrina Jalees, Chris Garcia and Morgan Miller .
