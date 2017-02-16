Ag News and Notes 2-17

Ag News and Notes 2-17

The Mid-South Stocker Conference is moving south for the first time in its 12-year history to Manchester on March 1 at the Manchester/Coffee County Conference Center at 147 Hospitality Boulevard, Manchester, just off Exit 114 on I-24.

