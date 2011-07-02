U2 will headline Bonnaroo 2017 The band revealed tour plans which includes stop at music festival taking place June 8-11. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jl4lf9 Bono of U2 is performing at Vanderbilt University's Dudley Field on July 2, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.